Harry

Carlsen

October 9, 1927-

October 8, 2020

Columbus, GA- The Reverend Harry Augustin Carlsen Jr. (Columbus, GA)

October 9, 1927 - October 8, 2020. Joined the saints above at age 93, died in Hospice in Lexington Park, Maryland. Born in Brooklyn, New York of Norwegian Immigrants. He was baptized, confirmed, and married at Our Saviours Lutheran Church in Brooklyn, New York. He was in the U.S. Army and served in Germany following WWII.

He was a Pastor for over 50 years with the Lutheran and Episcopal Churches. He was called to serve parishes in Minnesota, Ohio, Montreal, New York, Michigan, Nebraska, Florida, Alabama, and Georgia. He and his wife Dorothy were known for their love of God and the church, their hospitality, and their appreciation of wine, art, and music. He was also known for his great sense of humor.

Harry was creative, spending different periods of his life creating pottery, woodwork, bread making, and weaving with his wife Dorothy. He also built a rustic cabin on a remote lake in Northwest Maine, where he spent summers with family and friends, making the memories that became the center of his children's childhood. He was active teaching bible studies and preaching until November 2018, when he preached his last sermon at the age of 91.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Carlsen (1929-2020). Family: Sister: Carol Carlsen (Hampton Bays, New York, Daughter: Martha Carlsen (Columbus, GA), Son: Jeffrey and Kami (Frecks) Carlsen (Lexington Park, MD), and grandchildren: Christiania and John (Eitreim)Allen, (Columbus, GA), Harry A. Carlsen III (Glendale, AZ), Karol Carlsen (Randolf, ME), Astri Carlsen and Hannah Carlsen (Lexington Park, MD).

Memorials would be welcome to: Chattahoochee Valley Episcopalian Ministries (CVEM), PO Box 5811, Columbus, GA 31906.

A celebration of his life and ministry will be scheduled when we can meet safely.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store