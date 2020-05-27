Dr. Harry Harris
Brill, Jr.
October 25, 1921 -
May 25, 2020
Columbus, GA- Dr. Harry Harris Brill, Jr., died Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home at Spring Harbor. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Virginia Stern Brill, and by his sister, Paula Brill Pomerantz.
Private graveside funeral services will be held with Rabbi Beth Schwartz officiating according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA.
Dr. Brill was born October 25, 1921 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, son of the late Harry H. and Rhea Hyman Brill.
Dr. Brill attended public school in Columbia, SC, and was elected to the National Honor Society. He enrolled in the University of South Carolina in 1938 and graduated in 1941 with the Degree of Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, magna cum laude and was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa Honorary Fraternity. His academic standing was second in a class of three hundred seniors. He received a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in 1944 and was elected to the Robert Wilson Honorary Society.
He completed an Internship at Cincinnati General Hospital in 1945. Dr. Brill served in the Army Medical Corps from 1945-1947 at which time he received additional training at Bellview Hospital in New York City. His postgraduate training included a three year Residency in Internal Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina/Roper Hospital. He was certified to practice Internal Medicine by passing the examinations of the American Board of Internal Medicine in 1955. In 1974 he was recertified and became a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Dr. Brill began his private practice of medicine in Columbus, GA, in 1950, continuing for 42 years. After retiring from private practice, Dr. Brill served as Medical Director of Quality Management at St. Francis Hospital from 1992 thru 1997. He was then appointed Medical Director of Home Care of St. Francis from 1997 thru 2002, and CareSouth Home Care from 2002 thru 2007. He was a member of the Blue Shield Board of Directors and served as a member of the Medical Center Hospital Authority from 1977 thru 1982.
Dr. Brill was a member of many professional organizations including the American Medical Association, American College of Physicians/ASIM, and served as Chairman of the Clinics Committee of the Georgia Heart Association. He was president of the Muscogee County Medical Society in 1977, and served as Chief of the Medical Staff of both St. Fransic Hospital and The Medical Center. In 2005, Dr. Brill was the first recipient of the Clarence C. Butler Service and Leadership Award. One of his professional joys was participating in teaching rounds with the Resident Staff at The Medical Center between 1950 and 1990.
Dr. Brill was a member of Temple Israel, serving on the board and as Past President.
Dr. Brill is survived by five children, Bonnie Brill, Robin Brill, Daliah Brill, Ginger Pisik and her husband, Douglas, and Harry "Trip" H. Brill, III; three great grandchildren, Rachel Davis, Joshua Davis, and Ellie Brill; He also leaves behind his companion, Midge Bregman, and his guardian, Judy Thomas. Many, many thanks go to his primary caregivers, Lucy Morales and Bridget Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dr. Brill to the Wynnton Neighborhood Network, Temple Israel, PO Box 5086, Columbus, GA, 31906, or to a favorite charity.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 27, 2020.