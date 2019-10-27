|
|
Harry L.
Vernon
October 29, 1927-
October 21, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Harry L. Vernon transitioned home peacefully on Monday at the age of 91.
The son of Sam and Eddie V. Whorton Vernon, Mr. Vernon was born in Gadsden, AL and where he was a 1946 graduate of the G. W. Carver High School. He received his undergraduate degree from Alabama A&M, Master's degree from Columbia University and obtained his 6 year certificate from Clark-Atlanta University. He was a member of the First African Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, a former Sunday School Superintendent, the Century Club, Finance Committee and with the Ambassadors for Christ. He was a member of Jack and Jill, Inc., Mr. and Mrs. Club, and the Muscogee, Georgia and Retired Educators Associations. He was also a U. S. Army and Navy Veteran, and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. Other than his parents, Mr. Vernon was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mrs. Delmarie Moss Vernon, and eight siblings, Emma B. Walker, Martha Gilkes, Sarah H. Johnson, Doris Jones, Eddie Lee Scott, Ruth J. Morrow, Sam, Jr. and Kenneth Vernon.
Survivors include: two sons, Dereck L. Vernon (Niki) and Harry T. Vernon (Minister Pamela); loving grandchildren, Kori, Alec, Lucy, Payton, Roman, Melik, Edjuan (Ashley), Taneishia and Denai (Gerard); five great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Elijah, Kaleb, Llyam and Jacob; a sister-in-law, Odessa Armstrong; a host of loving nieces and nephews, cousin and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Vernon will be Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First African Baptist Church with Pastor Roderick Green officiating. An Omega Service will be held Today, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Progressive Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 27, 2019