Harry
Ward
April 3, 1936-
March 30, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Harry Ward of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Pleasant View MBC, Seale, AL, Rev. Nelson Fears, pastor, officiating and Rev. C.E. Jones, eulogist. Burial in the Concord MBC Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Ward was born April 3, 1936 in Lee County, AL to the late Arthur Ward and the late Maggie Mae Russaw-Ward. He was a member of Pleasant View MBC. He graduated from J.W. Darden High School and retired from Eagle and Phenix Mill and Fieldcrest Mill.
Survivors include his daughter, Vivian Ward Robinson; son, Merlin Douglas Ward; four sisters, Sarah Ward Thomas of Salem, AL; Gladys Ward Freelon of Maywood, IL; Annie Frances Ward-Kimber of Phenix City, AL and Joyce Ward Upshaw of Seale, AL; one brother, Arthur Ward, Jr. (Jean) of Cortland, NY; two grandchildren; one great granddaughter and a host of relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019