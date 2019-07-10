Harry Wesley

Medley

August 5, 1940-

July 7, 2019

Columbus, GA- Harry Wesley Medley, 78, of Columbus, GA passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7th, 2019 at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA.

A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Dr. Wayne Scarborough officiating. The family will receive friends 4:00 PM Friday at the funeral home in Columbus, GA.

Mr. Medley was born on August 5, 1940 in Fort Benning, GA, son of the late William Parks Medley, Sr. and Mattie Carver Medley. Harry was a standout football star at Baker High School and a proud graduate of 1959. He received such honors as the Ledger Enquirer Back-of-the-Year award in 1958 which led to a football scholarship to Austin Peay State University. He worked for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company (Columbus, GA) for over forty-five years. After retirement, Mr. Harry looked forward to lending a helping hand and making new friends on Sunday mornings at Billy's Supermarket in Cataula, GA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching Auburn football.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Medley, Jr. and five sisters, Frances Dillworth, Delois Watkins, Irene Wolf, Ruth Brooks, Estelle Scarborough and his beloved fur baby, Tyson.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Corley Medley; brother-in-law, David Corley (Suzanne) of Cataula, GA; one brother, George Medley (Leone) of Stone Mountain, GA; two sisters, Virginia Rhodes of Macon, GA and Betty Wood of Columbus, GA; three daughters Leslie Hemmings (Marc), Meredyth Speer both of Columbus, GA and Eadie Culpepper (SL) of Fortson, GA; his grandchildren include Tyler Speer, Logan Phillips, Matthew Phillips, Daniel Dupree and his granddogs Bama and Truffles Hemmings; many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Harry's family would like to thank his wonderful caregivers for the love they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909 and to PAWS Humane, 4900 Milgen Rd. Columbus, GA 31907, or online at www.pawshumane.org.

Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 10, 2019