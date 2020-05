Harvey "Hank"Stewart, Jr.December 19, 1956-May 24, 2020Phenix City, AL- Harvey "Hank" Stewart, Jr., 63, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center, Columbus, Georgia.Graveside services will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens, Phenix City, AL at 2:00 PM ET, officiating will be Rev. Charles Keown, Gene Sharpe and Jimmy Graham. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Keith Ingram, Rickey Weeks, Ken Fulford, Steve Chesser, Jimmy Graham, and Gene Sharpe.Hank was born December 19, 1956 in Ft. Benning, GA., the son of Harvey and Barbara Williams Stewart. Hank was a member of Ladonia Baptist Church, he loved motorcycles, jet skis, golfing, drawing and was a talented standout baseball player at CVCC. He worked in the fencing sales industry.Hank was preceded in death by his father and his son Tyler.He is survived by his mother, Barbara Stewart, his girlfriend LuLu McInis, a brother, Stephen Stewart (Tina), two aunts, Mary Oakes and Mary Miles, three uncles, Ray Williams ( Judy), Ira Lee Stewart, and Marel Stewart, numerous cousins,and friends.