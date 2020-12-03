1/1
Haskel Littlejohn
1940 - 2020
Haskel Littlejohn
May 18, 1940 - December 27, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Haskel L. Littlejohn 80, passed Friday, November 27, 2020 in Ft. Benning, GA. Graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. EST, Friday, December 4, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL with Bro. Elliott Glasgow, officiating. Visitation is Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Littlejohn was born May 18, 1940 in Gaffney, SC to the late Robert Littlejohn and the late Beatrice Littlejohn. He retire from the U.S. Army after 28 years of service and retired from Walmart after 23 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Lola Littlejohn; daughter, Meleah Littlejohn; brother, Marion (Jeanette) Littlejohn; sisters, Betty Littlejohn and Tina Littlejohn and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.




Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
