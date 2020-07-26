Hattie E.
Tatum
January 8, 1951-
July 25, 2020
COLUMBUS, GA- Hattie E. Tatum 69, of Columbus, GA passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery, Charles Hayes and Matthew Pfalttzgraf officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Striffler-Hamby.
Mrs. Tatum was born January 8, 1951 in Dillion, SC, the daughter of the late John and Sarah Hardy. She was married for forty five cherished years to her husband Clinton Tatum. She attended Edgewood Assembly of God Church. Hattie enjoyed crafting, fishing, and sewing.
Survivors include her husband, Clinton Tatum; three children, Thomas Speight, Lee Tatum (Jennifer), and Judy Pfaltzgraf (Matthew); five grandchildren and three great grandchildren; one sister, Claudia Mote; two brothers, David Hardy and John Wayne.
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com