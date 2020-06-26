Hattie Will Davis
1931 - 2020
Hattie Will
Davis
February 6, 1931-
June 18, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Hattie Davis, 89, of Columbus, GA, passed Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. EST, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Valley, AL with Dr. George McCulloh, officiating. Public visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Davis was born February 6, 1931 in Chambers County, AL to the late John Bonner and the late Mattie Stephens. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Survivors include six children, Elsie Walker, Elmer Bonner, Mary Nathan, Willie Davis, Brenda Davis and Donzell Davis; 21 grandchildren; 55 great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
JUN
27
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church
