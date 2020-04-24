|
Fortson, GA- Mr. Hayward Whitaker, Sr, 79, transitioned his life Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services for the immediate family will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 1:00 pm at Prospect AME Church Cemetery, Pastor Willie Barber, officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, April 24, 2020 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Whitaker was born to the late Loran and Myrtis Whitaker on June 19, 1940 in Fortson, GA. He retired after 25 year of being the owner and operator of H&W and Son Trucking. Mr. Whitaker is preceded by his parents; 3 brothers, Charles Whitaker, Elijah Whitaker and Curtis Whitaker; 2 sisters, Catherine Neal and Lois M. Whitaker and great-grandson, Hayden C. Whitaker. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife of 60 years, Edna Whitaker; 4 children, Hayward (Mary) Whitaker, Jr, Rodney (Camelle) Whitaker, Michael Walker and Jennifer (Oliver) Whitaker-Sellers; his special girls, BraAnna Whitaker, LaMaya Edmonds, Taylor Whitaker and Indya Whitaker; great-grandchildren, Liam C. Milford and Khilynn M. Claiborne, a godson, Willie 'Bo' Kimbrough; and a host of other grandchildren, relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2020