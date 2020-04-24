Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Prospect AME Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Hayward Whitaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hayward Whitaker Sr.


1940 -
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hayward Whitaker Sr. Obituary
Hayward
Whitaker, Sr.
June 19, 1940-
April 18, 2020
Fortson, GA- Mr. Hayward Whitaker, Sr, 79, transitioned his life Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services for the immediate family will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 1:00 pm at Prospect AME Church Cemetery, Pastor Willie Barber, officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, April 24, 2020 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Whitaker was born to the late Loran and Myrtis Whitaker on June 19, 1940 in Fortson, GA. He retired after 25 year of being the owner and operator of H&W and Son Trucking. Mr. Whitaker is preceded by his parents; 3 brothers, Charles Whitaker, Elijah Whitaker and Curtis Whitaker; 2 sisters, Catherine Neal and Lois M. Whitaker and great-grandson, Hayden C. Whitaker. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife of 60 years, Edna Whitaker; 4 children, Hayward (Mary) Whitaker, Jr, Rodney (Camelle) Whitaker, Michael Walker and Jennifer (Oliver) Whitaker-Sellers; his special girls, BraAnna Whitaker, LaMaya Edmonds, Taylor Whitaker and Indya Whitaker; great-grandchildren, Liam C. Milford and Khilynn M. Claiborne, a godson, Willie 'Bo' Kimbrough; and a host of other grandchildren, relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hayward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -