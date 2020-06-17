Haywood J. Dowdell Jr.
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Haywood's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Haywood J.
Dowdell, Jr.
August 16, 1922-
June 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Haywood "Red" J. Dowdell, Jr.,97, transitioned his life June 12, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. A Private Graveside Service will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery with Military Honors. Rev. Darrion McCoy, pastor of Twelve Disciples Baptist Church, will be officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Dowdell was born on August 16, 1922 to the late Roberta Pace and Haywood J. Dowdell, Sr. in Columbus, GA. He was affectionately call 'Red', loved golf, well known for his unwavering kindness, compassion and generosity towards his friends and family. Mr. Dowdell was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Psalm 27 was his favorite scripture and quoted "Love is just another word until someone comes along and gives it meaning". He served in the United States Army as Military Police, during World War II, in Italy, Greece and Germany. Mr. Dowdell received several awards and commendations to include, the Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal and WWII Buffalo Soldiers. He retired from the Rail Road and Civil Services. Mr. Dowdell was preceded by his parents; a daughter, Barbara D. Brown; 7 siblings, Robert, Willie James, Curtis, Roselious, Earnest, Christine Murray and Hazel Dowdell. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife of 73 years, Eleanor M. Dowdell; children, Connie (Aaron, Jr.) Sterling, Haywood, Dowdell III, Larry F. Dowdell, Karen Dowdell, Lorenzo (Kathy) Dowdell, Sr.; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; siblings, Bertha D Buckner, Benjamin (Katherine) Dowdell,Sr.; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Graveside service
Green Acres Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved