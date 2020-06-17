Haywood J.
Dowdell, Jr.
August 16, 1922-
June 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Haywood "Red" J. Dowdell, Jr.,97, transitioned his life June 12, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. A Private Graveside Service will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery with Military Honors. Rev. Darrion McCoy, pastor of Twelve Disciples Baptist Church, will be officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Dowdell was born on August 16, 1922 to the late Roberta Pace and Haywood J. Dowdell, Sr. in Columbus, GA. He was affectionately call 'Red', loved golf, well known for his unwavering kindness, compassion and generosity towards his friends and family. Mr. Dowdell was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Psalm 27 was his favorite scripture and quoted "Love is just another word until someone comes along and gives it meaning". He served in the United States Army as Military Police, during World War II, in Italy, Greece and Germany. Mr. Dowdell received several awards and commendations to include, the Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal and WWII Buffalo Soldiers. He retired from the Rail Road and Civil Services. Mr. Dowdell was preceded by his parents; a daughter, Barbara D. Brown; 7 siblings, Robert, Willie James, Curtis, Roselious, Earnest, Christine Murray and Hazel Dowdell. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife of 73 years, Eleanor M. Dowdell; children, Connie (Aaron, Jr.) Sterling, Haywood, Dowdell III, Larry F. Dowdell, Karen Dowdell, Lorenzo (Kathy) Dowdell, Sr.; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; siblings, Bertha D Buckner, Benjamin (Katherine) Dowdell,Sr.; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.