|
|
HAZEL ANN
RICHARDSON RAINES
December 10, 1925 -
September 3, 2019
Panama City Beach, FL- Hazel Ann Richardson Raines, 93, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Panama City Beach, FL. She was born December 10, 1925 in Haddock, Georgia and lived most of her life in Columbus, Georgia. She was a 1944 graduate of Jordan High School. She was loan officer for First National Bank in Columbus for over 30 years. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phil Sorority and was President of the Joy Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church of Columbus and the Mohina Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lorin D. Raines Jr. and a brother, Bobby Chambers. She is survived by a daughter, Sheila Thomas (Paul); two grandsons, Brad Thomas (Jami), Jay Thomas (Kaitlin); two great grandchildren, Sullivan & Capri Thomas, sister, Lee Harrell, sister-in-law, Virginia Chambers, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. EDT in the Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, Georgia with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Covenant Hospice, 107 W. 19th St., Panama City, FL 32405 in memory of Hazel Raines. She was a wonderful mother and was loved by many.
Wilson Funeral Home
214 Airport Road
Panama City, FL 32405
850-785-5272
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019