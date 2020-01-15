Home

McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Britt David Baptist Church
2801 W Britt David Rd
Columbus, GA
Hazel Johnson Russell


1941 - 2020
Hazel Johnson Russell Obituary
Hazel Johnson
Russell
July 20, 1941-
January 13, 2020
Columbus, GA- Hazel J. Russell, 78, of Columbus, GA, died Monday, January 13, 2020. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Britt David Baptist Church, 2801 W Britt David Rd, Columbus, GA 31909 with Rev. Tim Jones officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Mrs. Russell was born July 20, 1941 in Doerun, GA to the late Troy Johnson and Mary Walters Lewis. She worked as a Paraprofessional for the Muscogee County School District. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Christopherson.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Robert Lawrence Russell, Sr. of Columbus, GA; son, Robert L. Russell, Jr. (Patricia) of Ball Ground, GA; daughters, Carol Popwell (Walter) Columbus, GA, Michelle Proctor (Willis) of Fortson, GA; 9 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
Flowers will be accepted, those so desiring may make contributions to The at act.alz.org/donation.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 15, 2020
