Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Phenix Cit, AL
Hazel L. Pou-Williams


1922 - 2019
Hazel L. Pou-Williams Obituary
Hazel L.
Pou-Williams
May 18, 1922-
October 19, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Hazel L. Pou Williams, 97, of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Patrick T. Brown, pastor, officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Williams was born May 18, 1922 in Russell County, AL to the late Louisiana Jones Pou and the late Thomas (Tom) Pou. She was employed with Swift Textile Company until she retired and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Sallie Green of Columbus, GA, Betty Alston, Miller Williams and Sandra Williams all of Phenix City, AL, Calvin Williams of Beaumont, TX, Jeral (Dwight) Jackson of Birmingham, AL, Jimmy Williams of Atlanta, GA and Clyde (Corine) Williams of Colorado Springs, CO; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 23, 2019
