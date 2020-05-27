Heidi CarolIppolitoJune 21, 1964-May 22, 2020Columbus, GA- Heidi Carol Ippolito died May 22, 2020 at the age of 55. A closed viewing visitation will be held at Striffler- Hamby Mortuary on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 10am eastern. From there, a graveside service will take place at 11am eastern at Parkhill cemetery.Heidi Ippolito was born in Lake City, Florida on Jun 21, 1964. She graduated from Columbus State University with a bachelor's in accounting. She owned A Professional Book Keeping and Tax Service for 24 years servicing the Columbus city area loving all her wonderful customers. She was an avid fan of college football and her favorite team was the Georgia Bulldogs.Survivors include her spouse Steven Capers , her two children Michael (Stacey) Ippolito and Nicole Ippolito (Cory) Cronin, her parents Ute and Larry Sirmans, and the sunshine of her life granddaughter Allie Ippolito. She was loved by all and will be very much missed.