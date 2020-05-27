Heidi Carol Ippolito
1964 - 2020
Heidi Carol
Ippolito
June 21, 1964-
May 22, 2020
Columbus, GA- Heidi Carol Ippolito died May 22, 2020 at the age of 55. A closed viewing visitation will be held at Striffler- Hamby Mortuary on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 10am eastern. From there, a graveside service will take place at 11am eastern at Parkhill cemetery.
Heidi Ippolito was born in Lake City, Florida on Jun 21, 1964. She graduated from Columbus State University with a bachelor's in accounting. She owned A Professional Book Keeping and Tax Service for 24 years servicing the Columbus city area loving all her wonderful customers. She was an avid fan of college football and her favorite team was the Georgia Bulldogs.
Survivors include her spouse Steven Capers , her two children Michael (Stacey) Ippolito and Nicole Ippolito (Cory) Cronin, her parents Ute and Larry Sirmans, and the sunshine of her life granddaughter Allie Ippolito. She was loved by all and will be very much missed.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Viewing
10:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
MAY
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parkhill cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
She was a wonderful lady. She was always kind and always asked how your doing. I will surely miss her.
Pam Milner
Friend
May 26, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Heidis parents, spouse, children and grandchild and all
those close to Heidi. May you all find comfort in knowing she has found perpetual peace.
I first met Heidi three years ago to request she do my taxes and I immediately recognized a warm, friendly, and caring woman. I am so sorry that you are gone Heidi. Rest in peace beautiful Lady.
Sherry Rivera
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
Heidi was more than just our tax accountant, she was a good friend to us both. We will miss her smile and warm welcome. May she rest in peace.
Ron & Brigitte Martere
Friend
May 26, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
James Malo
