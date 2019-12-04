|
Helen Butterfield
Storey
August 17, 1933-
November 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Helen Butterfield Storey, 86, of Columbus, GA died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at North Highland Church with Pastor Dennis Lacy officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Helen was born August 17, 1933 in Mobile, Alabama, daughter of the late James Leo Delaney and Jeanette McGonegle Delaney. The oldest of three girls, she was a self declared "tomboy" in her early years with a zest for life and adventure. Growing up near the Gulf, where she spent many summer days crabbing and soaking in the sun, led to a lifelong love of the beach. Helen graduated from Bishop Toolen High School in 1951 where she enjoyed playing basketball, performing in the marching band as a saxophonist and dancing with her friends "until they couldn't take another step". She also served on the Student Advisory Council and was Vice President of the Nurses Club.
After graduation, Helen attended the Providence School of Nursing and upon graduation in 1954 started her nursing career working the night shift in the hospital newborn nursery. She met Dennis Butterfield, the first love of her life, during his Springhill College years and they were married January 7, 1956.
After serving in the Army for six years, including a deployment to Germany, Helen and Dennis settled in Columbus where they raised their four young children. Helen remained in the home in their early years and then continued her career in hospital nursing where she worked her way up to nursing supervisor and later became interested in Occupational Health Nursing. Serving in several local mills as an industrial nurse, she later became a civil servant and eventually Chief of Occupational Health at Fort Benning and received many awards for her service there. Helen and Dennis divorced after 25 years of marriage.
Helen met Jack Storey, the second love of her life, and they married when she was 62. Jack also had four children and Helen was delighted to welcome them into the family. Jack and Helen shared together their common loves: the Lord, the gift of life, the church, family, traveling, dancing and trips to the beach. They lived life abundantly and joyfully feeling both blessed and highly favored. She lived for three years after her precious Jackie went to his heavenly home.
Her daughter said: "Mom was a very special role model, teaching us how to be a good parent and providing support and encouragement when we struggled with our young broods. She taught us how to Love the Lord. She taught us how to forgive: she provided love and support to my father to the end even when their marriage was over; never an unkind word. She was an angel. She was his angel. She was the family's angel".
Reflecting on her sweet Grand, her granddaughter Tatum says: "If you knew her, your life sparkled. If you loved her, you knew she loved you MORE! I can't thank her enough for making life so Grand."
Other than her parents, she was preceded by her beloved two sisters, Jeanette and Shirley.
Survivors include Gail Kelly (Keith), Leianne Brubaker (Mike), Dennis Butterfield (Gem), Tim Butterfield (Lorie), Janet Fulks (Pat), Gary Storey (Janis), J.R. Storey (Kathy), Scott Storey (Ann), 23 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Flowers will be accepted, but those so desiring may make memorial contributions to North Highland Church.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 4, 2019