Helen Darlene
Weatherford
September 18, 1936-
July 31, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Helen Darlene Weatherford, 82, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home. At her request, a private service will be held for the family. The family will receive friends for an open house on Monday, August 5, from 5-7 pm EST at Mrs. Weatherford's home to enjoy conversations of remembrance.
Darlene was born September 18, 1936 to Thomas Boatright and Edith Casey Boatright in Clarita, Oklahoma. She attended First Assembly of God and Shield of Faith, enjoyed gardening flowers, reading the Bible and traveling with her grandkids. Darlene loved her pets and was attentive to her family with devoted love. She is preceded in death by her husband, James A. Weatherford, Sr.; 2 sons, Jim Weatherford, Jr. and Tommy Weatherford; grandson, Allen Marsh; sister, Lorice Roberts; 2 brother-in-laws, Richard Keating and Kent Robinson.
Surviving are her daughter, Donna (Charles) Marsh; 2 daughter-in-laws, Wendy Weatherford and Marcy Weatherford; 3 sisters, Jan Keating, Delpha (Bob) Herndon and Norma Robinson; brother, Bob (Carol) Weatherford; 8 grandchildren, Andrew (Lani) Marsh, Aaron (Faith) Marsh, Lauren (Paul) Lashway, Trey (Anna) Weatherford, Evan Weatherford, Carson Weatherford, Avery (Clint) Garn and Abby Weatherford; 8 great-grandchildren, Maddie Marsh, Jacob Marsh, Jase Marsh, Rylee Marsh, Jessie Marsh, Roswelle Lashway, James Kate Lashway and Ellis Weatherford.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to Kindred Hospice for their care.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Christian Mission of your choice, the Pancreatic Cancer Society, or the .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 3, 2019