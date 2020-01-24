|
|
Helen Elizabeth
Wells Hunt
August 16, 1926-
January 21, 2020
Suwanee, GA- Helen Elizabeth Wells Hunt, 93, formerly of Columbus, GA, passed away on January 21, 2020 in Suwanee, GA. A visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Chapel of The Pines Mausoleum in Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Rd. Columbus, GA 31907 at 11:00 am with a Celebration of Helen's life at 12:00 pm, followed by a committal service, then a reception in The Wildwood Room of Striffler-Hamby.
Helen was born on August 16, 1926 in Winthrop, MA to her late parents, Rush Spencer Wells, Sr. and Martha Eleanor Thomas Wells. When she was three, her family relocated to Robinson Springs, AL, where she spent her youth. Helen graduated in 1949 from Auburn University with a degree in Education. Shortly after graduation, she started her career as a teacher in various cities throughout Alabama and Georgia. She then met and married William Ambrose Phillips in 1954 and they had their only child, a daughter, Sarah Helen "Penny" Phillips Roper. Sadly, William would pass away in 1963. Helen and Penny then relocated to Columbus, GA to begin teaching at Benning Hills Elementary School. She would continue to teach until the early 1970's when she retired. She married Royce Edwin Hunt in 1965 and he too would precede her in death in 1995. Helen remained in her house in Columbus for a total of 50 years before relocating to Suwanee, GA to be closer to her daughter.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by; seven of her siblings; her first husband, William Phillips; and second husband Royce Hunt. She is survived by; daughter, Penny Roper; her husband, Jay M. Roper of Alpharetta, GA; two grandsons, Jay Blair Roper (wife, Katie) of Greenville, SC and William Michael Roper of Nashville, TN; stepson, Royce Edwin Hunt, Jr. and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Mrs. Hunt's memory to Valley Rescue Mission P.O. Box 1232 Columbus, GA 31902, valleyrescuemission.org, or the , 5900 River Rd. Suite 301, Columbus, GA 31904 www.alz.org/ga.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 24, 2020