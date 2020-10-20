1/1
Helen Harpe Harper
1937 - 2020
Helen Harpe
Harper
June 11, 1937 -
October 16, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Helen Harpe Harper passed peacefully away on October 16, 2020.
Helen married Henry "Bill" Harper on April 2nd, 1960. Through 60 years of marriage she was the epitome of what an Army wife should be and traveled extensively in that role. Helen graduated from Auburn University in 1959. She was a member and held various positions in Officers Wives Clubs in several states and overseas. An avid golfer, she was a volunteer course rater for the Georgia State Golf Associations for 16 years. She was proud of her 4 hole in ones and belonged to numerous ladies golf associations including Green Island and Fort Benning.
Helen was born to the late John and Louise Harpe on June 11, 1937 and grew up in Anniston Alabama. Helen is survived by her husband Major General Henry H. Harper and her daughters and sons in law Cynthia Harper and Tim Plunkett all of Peachtree City, Georgia and Linda Harper and Tim Slaton of Clarksville, TN; her four grandchildren Meghan, Michael, and Mallory Plunkett, and Haley Leonard and her sister Margaret Strickland of Bay Minette, AL and brother John Harpe of Oxford, AL.
Always active in her community she served on the Springer Opera House Guild, a proud Chi Omega, and was a charter member of the Green Island Garden Club and member of the Brookstone Garden Club. As a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Helen served on the Altar Guild and Telephone Committee. She was known to make a spectacular pecan pie.
Helen will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A private family ceremony will be held graveside at Parkhill Cemetery on Wednesday 21, 2020. Associate Pastor Father Kyle Stillings from Trinity Episcopal Church of Columbus, GA will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to the charity of your choice in her honor.
To share a fond memory or condolences with the family please visit www.shcolumbus.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
