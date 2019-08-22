|
|
Helen Marie
Tarleton
June 25, 1938-
August 20, 2019
Columbus, GA- Helen Marie Tarleton, 81, of Columbus, GA, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019.
A service to celebrate Mrs. Tarleton's life will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA, with Father Emanuel Vasconcelos officiating. Interment will follow in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Tarleton was born June 25, 1938 in Manilla, Philippines, daughter of the late Brady Clayton and Marie Busnetti Adams. She work at Columbus State University and retired after over 30 years of service. While at Columbus State, she served as an administrator in the D. Abbott Turner School of Business, Human Resources, and the Coca-Cola Space Center. Mrs. Tarleton was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. She volunteered countless hours at St. Anne and New Horizons.
Mrs. Tarleton had many hobbies. She loved to draw, paint, sew, fish, and share her talent as a dance instructor. She also loved the beach and being with her family.
Mrs. Tarleton in survived by her four daughters, Theresa Johnston and her husband, Don, Cathy Blair and her husband, Brady, Amy Cox and her husband, Anthony, and Gaye Galvin; one son, Patrick Weddington and his wife, Lauren; fifteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
To sign the online guest registry or to share a favorite memory, please visit www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019