Helen
Martinez
January 16, 1942-
April 8, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Helen Elizabeth Alexander Martinez, 78, passed Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A private service will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 3:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Rev. Ernest L. Gordon, pastor of St. Paul AME Church, officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 1:00 until 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be Friday, April 17, 2020 11:00 am at Ft. Mitchell Nation Cemetery. Mrs. Martinez was born to Louise Collins and the late Joseph Reid on January 16, 1942 in Hurtsboro, AL, and a graduate of Spencer High School, Columbus, GA. Mrs. Martinez had 5 children by her first husband, Artis Edwards but later married the love of her life, Pedro Martinez. She was a member of St. Paul AME Church, serving on the Deaconess Board and was a lifetime member and ranking in high courts of the Modern Free Eastern Stars Order. She is preceded by 3 sibling, Jackie Collins, Mary Collins and Esbee Collins. Mrs. Martinez leaves to cherish her precious memories 5 children, Antoninette Alexander, April Hicks, Amiri Edwards, Amber Edwards-Baker and Anthony Edwards; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2020