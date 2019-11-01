|
Helen Mullin
Richards
May 3, 1929-
October 30, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Helen Mullin Richards, 90, long time resident of the Phenix City area died Wednesday the 30th of October, 2019 at the Gardens of Calvary with Preferred Hospice at her side. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. ET Friday, November 1, 2019 in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby, Phenix City, AL. Rev. Danny Deith and Rev. Connie Hapell will officiate. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Richards was born in Phenix City, Alabama in 1929 to the late Al Dene and Emma Downing Mullin. She received a Bachelors in Education from Auburn University and was a teacher. Later in her life she worked as a secretary for Mullin-Richards Engineering and Construction where she worked until she retired. Mrs. Richards was a life long member of First Presbyterian Church in Columbus where her family was part of the original founding families. She also enjoyed being a part of the Summerville and Federated Garden Club where she achieved the title Master Flower Show Judge. She loved God, her family and friends; had a beautiful personality and shared it with everyone that knew her.
Other than her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, William E. Richards, Sr., brothers, Dene Mullin, Richard Mullin and Hugh Mullin.
Survivors include her sons, William Richards, Jr. and wife Kathy, Cliff Richards and wife Becky, brother, Bill Mullin, Sr., grandchildren, Blaire Richards, Will Richards, Emily Richards, Zach Richards, Althea Vacalis and eight great grandchildren.
Memorial gifts may be made to Preferred Hospice in Columbus, GA or to First Presbyterian Church in Columbus, GA.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 1, 2019