1/1
Helen Potter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen
Potter
April 29, 1932-
October 26, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Helen Potter, 88, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, October 26, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Raymond Cochran, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens, Phenix City, AL. Visitation is Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Potter was born April 29, 1932 in Phenix City, AL to the late Mae Julia Hughley and the late Anderson Comer, Jr. She was a member of Franchise Baptist Church, 1952 graduate of South Girard High School, retired from Garrett and Lane Color Lab and was a master seamstress.
Survivors include her daughter, Navanglyn L. Potter; niece, Vikki (John) Anderson; nephew, Stephen (Saori) Hughley; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
01:00 PM
Franchise MBC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved