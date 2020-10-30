Helen
Potter
April 29, 1932-
October 26, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Helen Potter, 88, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, October 26, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Raymond Cochran, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens, Phenix City, AL. Visitation is Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Potter was born April 29, 1932 in Phenix City, AL to the late Mae Julia Hughley and the late Anderson Comer, Jr. She was a member of Franchise Baptist Church, 1952 graduate of South Girard High School, retired from Garrett and Lane Color Lab and was a master seamstress.
Survivors include her daughter, Navanglyn L. Potter; niece, Vikki (John) Anderson; nephew, Stephen (Saori) Hughley; a host of other relatives and friends.
