Helen Ruth
Silverstein
March 14, 1922-
October 23, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Helen Ruth Silverstein, 97, passed away on October 23, 2019 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home.
Born in Indianapolis, IN she was the loving wife of Bernard Silverstein for 74 years, and the daughter of Edith and Louis Bottigheimer of Indianapolis, IN. She moved to Columbus, Georgia in 1975.
She is survived by her husband, Bernard Silverstein; son, Michael Silverstein (Susan); granddaughters, Lisa Nash (Jeff) of Atlanta, GA and Jill Halverstam (Andrew) of Charlotte, NC; great grandchildren, Zoe Nash, Eli Nash, Oliver Halverstam and Ivey Halverstam and sister-in-law, Joan Kravtin.
She was preceded in death by her son Dennis Silverstein
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Riverdale Cemetery with Rabbi Brian Glusman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shearith Israel Synagogue, Columbus, GA or Columbus Hospice.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 24, 2019