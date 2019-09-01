|
|
Helen
Wyatt Williams
August 10, 1948-
August 24, 2019
Columbus, GA- Helen Williams 71, of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St Francis Hospital. Graveside services will be 11:00AM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Green Acres Cemetery with Rev. Ronald Golden, officiating. Visitation will be Monday, September 2, 2019 from 1:00PM-5:00PM at the funeral home, Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Avenue, Columbus, 706-327-9293. Mrs. Williams was born August 10, 1948 in Columbus, GA to the late Paul and Annie Pearl Carter Wyatt. She was a 1968 graduate of WM H. Spencer High School and a retired Social Worker for the State of Georgia with New Horizon. Mrs. Williams leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Carlo and Marlo Williams; sister, Shirley G.(Howard)Walker; grandchildren, Carlo Williams, Jr. , Keithan Mathis; great nephew, Dexter(Tre)Trammell; nephew, Dexter(Lawanna) Trammell, Jr., dear friends, Angeletta Wagner(Kenny)Mathis ; several other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019