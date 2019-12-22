|
|
Helena McCormick
Pease
March 11, 1927-
December 17, 2019
Columbus, GA- Helena McCormick Pease, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday December 17th, 2019 in Columbus, Georgia. Mrs. Pease was from a prominent Columbus family with deep roots in the community. Her maternal Grandparents were Mr. and Mrs. Elijah Paul Dismukes (Helena). Her parents were Major and Mrs. Edward George McCormick. She was one of four sisters; Elizabeth, Patricia and Leonora.
Helena McCormick was born on March 11, 1927 in New Your City, where her father was stationed in the Army. They relocated to Washington, D.C and then to Puerto Rico. After her fathers' passing, the family relocated to Columbus, Georgia. Mrs. Pease was a graduate of Columbus High School, Stratford College Preparatory School and the University of Georgia where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree. In 1951, she married Leonard Gerrard Pease Jr., also from Columbus and lived in Atlanta until Mr. Pease's retirement. They returned to Columbus, the town of their youth. 51 years of marriage were celebrated before his death in 2001.
Mrs. Pease was a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames, a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Columbus, and a Kappa Kappa Gamma sister in the inaugural KKG chapter at the University of Georgia. She was also a supporter of the Springer Opera House. She enjoyed playing Bridge with lifelong friends. Helena was known for her large heart, her compassion for others, and her powerful intuition. What family and friends will also remember about Helena is that she could never deliver the punchline of a joke without laughing, and she was always on the lifelong quest for the perfect pair of black pants. Undoubtedly, she will now be laughing and shopping in heaven.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two sisters, Elizabeth Acosta (Jacksonville, Fla.) and Patricia McNeel (Marietta, Ga.), her three children and their spouses, Leonard Gerrard Pease III (Maryann), Ann Pease Dodys (Dimitri) and Edward Schley Pease. Helena, or "Puff" as they called her, was also the loving grandmother of six beautiful grandchildren, Sarah Staton Alperti (John), Micah Staton (Ashley), Drue Peterman Pavageau (Romain), Angelo Dodys, Anastasia Dodys, and Dima Pease. She was the loving "Great Puff" to Rocco Alperti (2) and Harper Staton (1) and several nieces and nephews. Puff will be missed by this loving family, but her soul will remain in their hearts forever.
"Keep Calm and Carry On" to our Queen. It's now time to spread your wings and fly.
Donations in her name can be made to Historic Columbus, P.O. Box 5312, Columbus, Ga. 31906
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 22, 2019