Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
4048 Macon Rd. P. O. Box 8066
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 323-8152
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
4048 Macon Rd. P. O. Box 8066
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helga Reiner Harp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helga Hildegard Reiner Harp


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helga Hildegard Reiner Harp Obituary
Helga Hildegard
Reiner Harp
February 2, 1937-
February 16, 2019
Formerly of Columbus, GA- A beloved wife and mother, Helga Harp, formerly of Columbus, GA passed away at age 82 in Bellevue, WA on February 16, 2019. She was born in Pritzwalk, Germany on February 2, 1937 and met her husband, Frank Riley Harp, Jr. (deceased in 2015), while he was stationed in Germany with the Army. She later immigrated to the U.S. where they married in Columbus on July 13, 1962. "Helgie" was the love of Frank's life for 53 years.
Helga worked for many years as a sales design consultant for a major department store and later for a local family owned home furnishings business. She will be forever missed by everyone that she touched & will be remembered for being a spirited, happy, fun loving person until the end. She loved to laugh and spread her unique sense of humor to everyone she encountered. It was rare to see her without a smile on her face. Helga was always extremely concerned about her appearance, never going out in public without a thoughtfully considered outfit and her hair and makeup in place. Her careful attention to these details drove her family nuts, because she was never on time to go anywhere! Helga also had a notorious sweet tooth. One of her greatest joys was when Frank brought home a box of fresh donuts – or donuties, as she called them.
A brief funeral service will be performed on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA.
Helga is survived by her daughter, Christine (Brian); grandchildren Lindsay (Mike), Lauren, Brian, Todd, and Ross, and great-grandchildren Atticus and Michael.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to your local Human Society.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
Download Now