Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Henrietta Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henrietta Dixon


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henrietta Dixon Obituary
Henrietta
Dixon
June 24, 1950-
December 8, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Henrietta Dixon, affectionately known as "Jody-Moosey", 69, of Phenix City, AL passed Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Friday, December 20, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Lindsey, officiating. Interment will follow in West End Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Dixon was born June 24, 1950 in Phenix City, AL to the late John A. Lindsey, Sr. and the late Elma L. Lindsey. She was employed with the Phenix City School System for over 33 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Tyesha Pickard (Robert) and Kenyatta Jackson (Darrell); two grandsons; four granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, James Lindsey, John A. Lindsey, Jr. (Deborah), Rev. Gene Lindsey (Evonne), and David Lindsey; three sisters, Johnnie M. Smith, Lillie M. Payne (Ronald) and Sharon D. Lindsey and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henrietta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -