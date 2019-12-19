|
|
Henrietta
Dixon
June 24, 1950-
December 8, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Henrietta Dixon, affectionately known as "Jody-Moosey", 69, of Phenix City, AL passed Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Friday, December 20, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Lindsey, officiating. Interment will follow in West End Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Dixon was born June 24, 1950 in Phenix City, AL to the late John A. Lindsey, Sr. and the late Elma L. Lindsey. She was employed with the Phenix City School System for over 33 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Tyesha Pickard (Robert) and Kenyatta Jackson (Darrell); two grandsons; four granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, James Lindsey, John A. Lindsey, Jr. (Deborah), Rev. Gene Lindsey (Evonne), and David Lindsey; three sisters, Johnnie M. Smith, Lillie M. Payne (Ronald) and Sharon D. Lindsey and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 19, 2019