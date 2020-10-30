Henry
Harper
April 14, 1960-
October 26, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Henry Harper, 60, of Columbus, GA passed on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held 12 noon EST, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park with Pastor Robert Jackson, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Harper was born April 14, 1960 in Rutherford, AL to the late Elmer "Shug" Harper and the late George "Jack" Mack. He was a member of Mt. Missouri Baptist Church, 1978 graduate of Russell High School and a former member of North Creek Lodge 781 where he was Master Mason.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Juanita Harper; four children, Marcus Jordan,Midway, AL, Tenesha Bowens, Phenix City, AL, Cedric J. Harper, Roanoke Rapids, NC and Brittany (Jerome) Jones, San Diego CA ; four sisters, Annie (Stephan) Jones, Columbus, GA, Debbie Harper, Lillie (Charlie) Evans and Mary Mack Mabry all of Hurtsboro, AL; three brothers Kenneth Harper, Atlanta, GA, Harris (Cynthia) Mack, Phenix City, AL and Willie (Loisteen) Mack, Hurtsboro, AL; 13 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
