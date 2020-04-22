|
|
Henry L.
Countryman
December 18, 1945-
April 19, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Henry L. Countryman, Sr. passed peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his residence in Columbus, GA
Mr. Countryman was born on December 18, 1945, in Preston, GA to Mrs. Frankie Lee Josey-Countryman of Richland, GA and the late Robert Lee Countryman.
After high school he joined the United States Army, serving a tour of duty during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged from the military, Henry was employed for 15 years with Civil Services at Fort Benning, GA. He attended Columbus Technical College and later opened Henry's TV Repair Shop. He also retired from the Muscogee County School District with 30 years of service.
Henry made his dedication to serve Jehovah God in September,1985. He was a member of the River Park Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses where he had a large spiritual family. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing and cooking.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include; his wife of 34 years, Mrs. Willie Ann Countryman; his children, Debra Countryman-Pace of Fairburn, Gregory Countryman Sr. (Angela) of Columbus, Henry L. Countryman Jr. (Allison) of Tyrone, Gayrius Mickels of Columbus, Jeanean Webster of Columbus, Wesley Countryman (Tierra) of Columbus and Frankie Countryman of Columbus; 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Brenda Jones of Richland and Mary Jo Josey of Richland; one brother, Johnny Mack Robinson of Richland and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The Memorial Celebration for Mr. Countryman will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on St. Mary's Road. Brother Donald Stinson will officiate. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 22, 2020