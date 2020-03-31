Home

Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
334-298-8728
Henry Richardson


1930 - 2020
Henry Richardson Obituary
Henry
Richardson
September 24, 1930-
March 28, 2020
Smiths, AL- Henry P. Richardson "Joe", 89 of Smiths, Alabama passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Henry was born in Worcester VT to Helen and Henry Richardson. He joined the army on Nov 26, 1948 and served 23 years and 62 days. He retired as a SFC and served in the Korean conflict with 2 tours and in Vietnam with 2 tours. SFC Richardson is a Bronze Star Medal recipient awarded on July 6, 1968 while serving in Vietnam.
Ret SFC Richardson was a member of the American Legion Post 135, Phenix City AL, and was active in his community helping others. "Joe" and he was called by those who knew him was a kind and giving person, often helping others in need.
After his retirement from the Army he worked as a mechanic in several service stations in Phenix City from 1974 to 1986, and then worked at Diversified Products in Opelika until 1992.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Louise P. Richardson, survivors are one son Duane H. Richardson and wife Shirley of Jacksonville NC; two daughters Regina Richardson and Denise Atkin both of Smiths, AL, three grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and his long- time friend and companion Chris McGuire.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2020
