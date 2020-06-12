HenryWilliamsAugust 13, 1942-June 9, 2020Columbus, GA- Mr. Henry Williams, 77, passed on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dewayne E. Hickman will be officiating.Mr. Henry Williams was born on August 13, 1942 to the late Bobby Fitzpatrick Williams and Charlie Williams in Catula, GA. He was a member of Clowser C.M.E. Church.He leaves to cherish her memory a loving wife, Lillie Passmore Williams; four daughters, Karol Williams (Odis Hailstock), Lyra Livingston, Gaybrielle Williams and Dana Hickman all of Columbus; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.