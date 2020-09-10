1/
Herbert Archer Bowick Jr.
1936 - 2020
Herbert Archer
Bowick, Jr.
August 13, 1936 -
September 6, 2020
Columbus, GA- Herbert passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Orchard View Rehabilitation Center.
He was born August 13, 1936, in Columbus, Ga to Herbert Archer Bowick & Carrie Vaughn Bowick. Herbert was a life-long resident of Columbus. He graduated from Jordan High School and studied at Georgia Southwestern and Columbus College.
On August 23, 1964, he married Linda Abney Bowick. They have one daughter. Herbert was employed by Georgia Power Company before joining AFLAC. He retired from there after more than 20 years. Herbert was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and loyal friend. He loved the outdoors, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He traveled to many states, Central America and South America pursuing his hobbies accompanied by good friends. He especially enjoyed Costa Rica. After retirement, he spent many days at "Rocky Top" his country place in Harris County. Often he hosted fish fries for his friends. He also took in many abandoned dogs and cared for them. He loved all animals especially his last dog Jake. Herbert also enjoyed his collections; geological specimens, coins, arrowheads - just a few of many. He was very intelligent and interested in everything, always wanting to learn more. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Beverly Suhr.
He is survived by the love of his life Linda, his beloved daughter, Brooke Sonnenschein. Also, grandsons Jeremy Sonnenschein( Skyla) and Tyler Sonnenschein, a granddaughter Allison Archer Sonnenschein and a great-grandson Sloan Archer Sonnenschein who loved their "Pop". Nephews Littlejohn Bruer(Kathy), Mark Bruer(Mollie) of Columbus, and Eric Bruer(Anita) of Montana. Niece Cissie Clement(Bill) of North Carolina.
We are very grateful to the staff of Orchard View Rehabilitation Center for their excellent and compassionate care during his final days.
The family will visit with friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Wildwood Room at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, Georgia. A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10:00 AM in Parkhill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or the ASPCA.
To share fond memories and condolences with the Bowick family please visit www.shcolumbus.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
SEP
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Parkhill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
