Herbert Hayward

Bryan

December 12, 1948-

April 18, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Herbert Hayward Bryan, 70, of Phenix City, AL passed away Thursday morning, April 18, 2019 in the comfort of his son's home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Phenix City, AL. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm with burial in Lakeview Memory Gardens.

Hayward was born December 12, 1948 in Phenix City, AL to the late Herbert Hoover Bryan and Betty Bryan. He was a commercial driver for many years working for Faulk's Wrecker Service and E. J. Knight. He enjoyed singing karaokee on the weekends, listening to Elvis, and spending time with family and friends. Other than his parents, he is proceeded in death by his loving wife of 37 years, Patsy Bryan, a granddaughter, Sierra Bryan, brother Jackie Bryan, and sister Shirley Pratz.

He is survived by his children, Keith Bryan and wife Shannon, Ricky Bryan and wife Kristie, Kristie Robb and husband Mike, Melinda Worthington and husband Tommy, Mandy Bryan, Brandy Rigdon and husband Steven, a sister Margaret Lemmons, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary