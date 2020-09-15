1/1
Herbert James Hunter
1951 - 2020
Herbert James
Hunter
September 21, 1951-
September 6, 2020
Smith Station, AL- Mr. Herbert James Hunter, 68, transitioned his life Sunday, September 6, 2020 at St. Francis/Emory Healthcare. A Private Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 1:30 pm at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Rev. Willie Barber, pastor of Prospect AME Church, will be officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Mr. Hunter was born September 21, 1951 to the late James Hunter and Elizabeth Mitchell Wilson in Cleveland, OH. He was a graduate of Carver High School Hamilton and a member of Prospect AME Church. Mr. Hunter served in the United States Army. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. Mr. Hunter loved to fish, work on cars and in the garden. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife of 44 years, LaRuth Hunter; three sons, Michael (Sonya) Davison, Sr., Edgewood (Sondra) Hunter and Jermaine (Kewia) Hunter; five grandchildren, Antoine Davison, LaKesha Davison, Khaila Hunter, Michael Davison, Jr. and Kaleb Hunter; a great-granddaught, Kihana Walton; a sister Angela Finan of Vernon, CT; an uncle, Jerome Mitchell; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
2 entries
September 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss you always classmate
Viola Parham Mason
Classmate
September 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always Classmate. Edith Mason Jackson
Edith Mason Jackson
Classmate
