Smith Station, AL- Mr. Herbert James Hunter, 68, transitioned his life Sunday, September 6, 2020 at St. Francis/Emory Healthcare. A Private Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 1:30 pm at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Rev. Willie Barber, pastor of Prospect AME Church, will be officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Mr. Hunter was born September 21, 1951 to the late James Hunter and Elizabeth Mitchell Wilson in Cleveland, OH. He was a graduate of Carver High School Hamilton and a member of Prospect AME Church. Mr. Hunter served in the United States Army. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. Mr. Hunter loved to fish, work on cars and in the garden. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife of 44 years, LaRuth Hunter; three sons, Michael (Sonya) Davison, Sr., Edgewood (Sondra) Hunter and Jermaine (Kewia) Hunter; five grandchildren, Antoine Davison, LaKesha Davison, Khaila Hunter, Michael Davison, Jr. and Kaleb Hunter; a great-granddaught, Kihana Walton; a sister Angela Finan of Vernon, CT; an uncle, Jerome Mitchell; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com
