Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
5214 St. James St.
Columbus, GA
View Map
Herbert R. Davis Jr.


1945 - 2019
Herbert R. Davis Jr. Obituary
Herbert R.
Davis, Jr.
May 16, 1945-
August 17, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Herbert R. Davis, Jr., 74, passed Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 1:00 pm at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 5214 St. James St. Columbus, GA. Rev. Dr. Ralph Huling will be officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Davis was born May 16, 1945 to Herbert R. Davis, Sr. and Francis Wright Davis in Columbus, GA. He worked in security for Magnolia Manor. Mr. Davis was also an artist who loved to draw and sketch pictures and occasional painted. He was preceded by his parents; his sister, Roslyon Davis; a daughter, Shanta Harris; and grandson, Antonio Robinson. Mr. Davis leaves to cherish his precious memories a loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Jeanette Davis; 3 sons, Dwight (Sandra) Davis, Derrell Huff-Davis, Botise (April) Manuel; 2 brother, Timothy Davis and Benjamin (Beverly) Davis; 4 grandchildren, Rashakeva Burt, Tavarus Crouch, Aubrey Davis and Botise Manuel, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 23, 2019
