|
|
Hercules CJ
McCoy
December 19, 1934-
February 8, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Hercules CJ McCoy,84 of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, February 8, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, February 16, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Franklin R. Smith, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation is Friday, February 15, 2019 from 1 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. McCoy was born December 19, 1934 in Seale, AL to the late John Hurley and the late Corine McCoy. He was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Pittsview, AL.
Survivors include two daughters, Aneesa King, Henrico, VA and Sharon McCoy, Ft. Mitchell, AL; one son, Mario McCoy, Denver CO; two brothers, John McCoy (Ruby D.), Denver, CO and Sammy McCoy (Ruby), Columbus, GA; eight sisters, Katie Mitchell, Ruthie Dawson, Georgia McCoy all of Phenix City, AL; Lois Richardson, Southfield, MI; Maggie McSwain, Buffalo, NY; Myrtistine Jordan, Powder Springs, GA; Marian Ingram and Dorothy Fortson (Charlie), Columbus, GA; three grandchildren; one great grandchild; a host of relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 15, 2019