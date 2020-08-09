Herman
Slaughter
December 14, 1935-
August 4, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Herman Slaughter, 84, of Columbus, GA passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside services will be 12, Noon, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Sister Cassandra Pollard will officiate. Visitation will be Monday, August 10, 2020 from 2PM until 5PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Slaughter was born December 14, 1935 in Georgetown, GA. He was the son of the late Andrew and Hattie Hargrove Slaughter. Mr. Slaughter was a member of the Nazareth Baptist Church and retired from Ford Motor Company.
Survivors include his wife, Inez Slaughter; a daughter, Judy Brown; one brother, Nathaniel Slaughter; 2 sisters, Edith Daniely, Willie Mae Henly, ; two grandchildren, four great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and other loving relatives.
