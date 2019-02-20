Hermelinda "Linda" Lopez

Vignoe

10/04/1942-

02/17/2019

Smith Station, AL- Mrs. Hermelinda "Linda" Lopez Vignoe, 76, of Smith Station died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Columbus, GA.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00PM (EST) on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 3738 Hwy. 431 N., Phenix City, AL with Rev. Grant Parker officiating. Visitation will follow the service untill 8:00PM. A private interment will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Ozark, AL.

Mrs. Vignoe was born October 04, 1942 in Santiago, Panama eventually moving to the United States where she met her husband, Bill Vignoe, a MSGT U. S. Marine Corps. Together they traveled the country eventually settling in Smith Station, AL. She was a true "Marine" wife. Linda loved to fish, proving every time she was an expert fisher woman. One time she even caught a fish barehanded. Linda was also an expert gardener. It seemed that anything she touched would grow and prosper. Thank you for the memories that will be forever cherished in our hearts.

Mrs. Vignoe was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer White and her sister, Rose Ferguson.

Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Willard F. "Bill" Vignoe, III, Smith Station, AL; two children, Elbert "Eddie" White, Elizabethtown, KY; Laura Anderson, Pensacola, FL; three stepchildren, Willard F. "Billy" Vignoe, IV (Laura), Diberville, MS, Mark Vignoe (Tammy), Dallas, TX, Janie Brumley (Gerald), Amagon, AR; three grandchildren, Amanda Mullis (Andrew), Kelsey Bow (Braedon) and Alex Anderson; 11 step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, Blakely and Rilynn Bow and Linda Camden Mullis; 8 step-great-grandchildren; nephew, Donnie Ferguson (Dee Dee), Pensacola, FL; two nieces, Terri Odlane (O.D.), Phenix City, AL and Debbie Fontaine (Eric), Talmo, GA; several other family members and friends also survive.

