Herta Eva
Jennings
February 4, 1926-
January 3, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Herta Eva Jennings, 93 of Columbus, GA. Died Friday Jan. 3, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM. at Ft. Benning Main Post Cemetery. Friends will gather for visitation Thursday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory.
She was born Feb. 4, 1926 in the Czech Republic, daughter of the late Eduard and Anna Dvorak Suchanek. She was a homemaker and the widow of the late William B. Jennings.
She was survived by several friends and neighbors.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 8, 2020