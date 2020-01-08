Home

McMullen Funeral Home
3874 GENTIAN BLVD
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 GENTIAN BLVD
Columbus, GA 31907
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Ft. Benning Main Post Cemetery
Herta Eva Jennings


1926 - 2020
Herta Eva Jennings Obituary
Herta Eva
Jennings
February 4, 1926-
January 3, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Herta Eva Jennings, 93 of Columbus, GA. Died Friday Jan. 3, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM. at Ft. Benning Main Post Cemetery. Friends will gather for visitation Thursday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory.
She was born Feb. 4, 1926 in the Czech Republic, daughter of the late Eduard and Anna Dvorak Suchanek. She was a homemaker and the widow of the late William B. Jennings.
She was survived by several friends and neighbors.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
