Hester Harrington
August 9, 1928 - November 9, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Hester Harrington, of Columbus, Georgia passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 at her residence. A Celebration of Life will be 12 Noon, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery. Elder John Bass will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 12 noon to 3 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Harrington was born August 9, 1928 in Louisville, MS, daughter of the late Willie and Carrie Kirksey Macon. She was the owner and stylist at Hester's Beauty Salon and Boutique. She was a member of the St. John A.M.E. Church. Mrs. Hester was a member of the Beauty Culturist League and sorority for hairstylist.
Survivors include: two devoted sons, Billy (Luci) Harrington and Terry Harrington; a niece who was like a daughter, Veronica A. Macon; two sisters, Carrie Cistrunk and Elaine Jackson; two grandchildren Alfonte Harrington and Jamaal Farley and a host of relatives and friends.
