Hinton Phalem
Albritton
October 19, 1930-
April 21, 2020
Columbus,, Georgia- Hinton Phalem Albritton, 89, of Columbus went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Muscogee Manor Nursing Home.
Due to the current health crises, a service for the family will be held 11:00 AM Friday, April, 24, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Bud Rupal officiating. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery.
Mr. Albritton was born October 19, 1930 in Mauk, Georgia son of the late Lester and Mary Forshee Albritton. He retired as Vice President for Ebco Battery and later worked for Cardinal Health. He was a member of Evangel Temple Assembly of God Church where he taught Sunday school for many years. He was a member of the Gideons International for over 40 years speaking at churches in the Columbus area, distributing hundreds of Bibles and sharing his testimony. He also spoke at Valley Rescue Mission services. Mr. Albritton was a friend to all.
Other than his parents, Mr. Albritton was preceded in death by his son David Hinton Albritton; sisters; Louise Davis, Mae Adams, and Gussie Cone, brothers; Walter Albritton and George Albritton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Earline Flowers Albritton , brother, Jack Albritton; children, Wanda Dean (Danny) , Dennis Albritton, daughter-in-law Kathy Albritton, his grandchildren, Shana Young, Shelley Dean, Ashley Pezold (John), Lindsey Sheldon (Wes) and Bryce Albritton, 7 great-grandchildren, Parker and Camryn Young, Eleanor, Jack and Hamilton Pezold, Charlotte and Gaines Sheldon and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Debra, Cassie, and the entire staff of Muscogee Manor West Wing for their kindness and loving care.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International or The Valley Rescue Mission.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2020