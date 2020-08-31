Hollingsworth-Darden
Diahn
May 25, 1964-
August 24, 20202
Austell, Georgia- Mrs. Diahn Hollingsworth-Darden, age 56, of Austell, GA, departed this life on Monday, August 24, 2020 at WellStar Cobb Medical Center, Austell, GA. Diahn was born May 25, 1964 in Columbus, GA to Theodore M. Hollingsworth, Jr. and the late Mattie M. Hollingsworth.
She accepted Christ and united with the Elizabeth Baptist Atlanta, GA.
Diahn serviced as a Lieutenant in the U S Navy with 7 years of service. She worked as an educator for 20 years and her last years of service were with the DeKalb County School System and Fulton County School System .
She was preceded in death by two siblings: James Threats and Terrance Hollingsworth.
Diahn leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, Willard T. Darden of Austell, GA;two sisters, Mary (JL) Hill of Jacksonville, FL and Cletajo Hollingsworth of Columbus, GA; three brothers, Michael Hollingsworth, Theodore M. Hollingsworth III both of Columbus, GA and Nigel (Cathy) Hollingsworth of Lakewood, CO; father-in- law, Rev. Walter(Catherine)Darden, Sr. of West Point, GA; brother-in-law, Walter(Linda)Darden, Jr., West Point, GA; eight nieces; three great-nieces; three nephews; one great-nephew, and a host of other relatives, friends, and colleagues
Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET in the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL with the Rev. Walter L. Darden, Sr. serving as the Eulogist.
At the family's request there will not be a public viewing.
To express online condolences visit www.mwleemortuary.com
M. W. Lee of West Point is entrusted with arrangements.(706) 643-3222