Homer James
Perry, Jr.
July 30, 1956-
March 18, 2019
Opelika, AL- Mr. Homer James Perry, Jr., 62, of Opelika, AL passed Monday, March 18, 2019 in Opelika, AL.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Smiths, AL with Rev. Jeffery McCauley, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is Monday, March 25, 2019 from 1 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Perry was born July 30, 1956 in Lee County, AL to the late Homer Perry and the late Frances Perry. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, attended Smiths Station High School, served in the US Army and was employed at Fieldcrest Mill prior to its closing.
Survivors include his devoted friend, Mary Hodges, four children, LaDanielle Perry, Mista Gore, Blair (James) Webb, Pier (Adarius) Taylor; one sister, Patricia Perry, Phenix City, AL; one brother, Darron (Shelketta) Perry; nine grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 25, 2019