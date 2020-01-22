Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Lato, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Homer Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Homer Lee Lewis Sr.


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Homer Lee Lewis Sr. Obituary
Homer Lee
Lewis, Sr.
June 3, 1929-
January 16, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Homer Lee "Plump" Lewis, Sr., 90, of Phenix City, AL, passed Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Lato, AL with Rev. Felix Worthen, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Lewis was born June 3, 1929 in Seale, AL to the late Simon Lewis, Sr. and the late Lizzie Tarver Lewis. He attended South Girard School, served in the U.S. Army, was Fire Chief of Mt. Olive Volunteer Fire Department, Commander of the American Legion, Phenix City, AL and a deacon at Providence Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Calhoun Lewis; five children, Sandra Colbert, Sharolyn (Ret. Colonel Carl) Turner, Homer Lewis, Jr., Jacquelyn Lockhart and Adrian Lewis; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Homer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -