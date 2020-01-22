|
|
Homer Lee
Lewis, Sr.
June 3, 1929-
January 16, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Homer Lee "Plump" Lewis, Sr., 90, of Phenix City, AL, passed Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Lato, AL with Rev. Felix Worthen, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Lewis was born June 3, 1929 in Seale, AL to the late Simon Lewis, Sr. and the late Lizzie Tarver Lewis. He attended South Girard School, served in the U.S. Army, was Fire Chief of Mt. Olive Volunteer Fire Department, Commander of the American Legion, Phenix City, AL and a deacon at Providence Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Calhoun Lewis; five children, Sandra Colbert, Sharolyn (Ret. Colonel Carl) Turner, Homer Lewis, Jr., Jacquelyn Lockhart and Adrian Lewis; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 22, 2020