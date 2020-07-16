1/1
Homer Lee Walker
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Homer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Homer
Lee Walker
September 27, 1934-
July 10, 2020
Phenix City, Al.- Mr. Homer Lee Walker was born September 27, 1934 in Fort Mitchell, Alabama to the late Arthur and Ethel Mae McCoy Walker. He departed this life on July 10, 2020 in Phenix City, Alabama. Private Graveside Service Today at 12:30 pm EDT, Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Fort Mitchell, Al. Visitation 9:00 am to 11:00am Battle & Battle Funeral Home.
Homer accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church in Phenix City, Alabama under the pastorate of Dr. Raymond Cochran.
Homer was a United States Veteran and served in the Korean War. He retired from Georgia Power Corporation after forty-one years of employment.
Left to cherish Homer's memory are his wife of sixty-two years Mrs. Muriel Holmes Walker; five daughters, Donna Coleman of Smiths Station, Alabama, Renee Lyles of Columbus, Georgia, Veronica Brown (Calvin) of Phenix City, Alabama, Wendy Parks of Atlanta, Georgia, and Subrina Greaves of Douglasville, Georgia; one son Brandon Walker of Phenix City, Alabama; two sisters, Barbara Walker Miles of Columbus, Georgia and Patricia Fisher of Chicago, Illinois; fourteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BATTLE-BATTLE FUNERAL HOME - PHENIX CITY
434 SOUTH SEALE ROAD
Phenix City, AL 36869
(334) 298-8951
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved