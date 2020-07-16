Mr. HomerLee WalkerSeptember 27, 1934-July 10, 2020Phenix City, Al.- Mr. Homer Lee Walker was born September 27, 1934 in Fort Mitchell, Alabama to the late Arthur and Ethel Mae McCoy Walker. He departed this life on July 10, 2020 in Phenix City, Alabama. Private Graveside Service Today at 12:30 pm EDT, Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Fort Mitchell, Al. Visitation 9:00 am to 11:00am Battle & Battle Funeral Home.Homer accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church in Phenix City, Alabama under the pastorate of Dr. Raymond Cochran.Homer was a United States Veteran and served in the Korean War. He retired from Georgia Power Corporation after forty-one years of employment.Left to cherish Homer's memory are his wife of sixty-two years Mrs. Muriel Holmes Walker; five daughters, Donna Coleman of Smiths Station, Alabama, Renee Lyles of Columbus, Georgia, Veronica Brown (Calvin) of Phenix City, Alabama, Wendy Parks of Atlanta, Georgia, and Subrina Greaves of Douglasville, Georgia; one son Brandon Walker of Phenix City, Alabama; two sisters, Barbara Walker Miles of Columbus, Georgia and Patricia Fisher of Chicago, Illinois; fourteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.