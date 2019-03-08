Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
Hope Trawick
July 12, 1982-
March 1, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Hope Trawick, age 36, a resident of Phenix City, Alabama, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home. Ms. Trawick services will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 in the Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby Columbus, Georgia at 4:00pm. Hope was born to Jim and Mary Trawick, was born July 12, 1982 in Columbus, Georgia. Mrs. Trawick was a graduate of Kendrick High School. She was a wonderful mother to four amazing children and full of life. She did some private modeling and had numerous friends. She loved anything with chocolate, her favorite snack was Reese's cups and Dr. Pepper. She was looking forward to moving to the Atlanta area.
Hope is survived by her mother, Mary Trawick; four children, Darius Trawick, Nadia Trawick, Akeya Chambers, and Thad Chambers; one brother Joe Bishop; one sister, Melissa Azzarello; and several other extended family and friends.
Condolences may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019
