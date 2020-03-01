|
|
Horace
Landrum
July 15, 1937-
February 27, 2020
Columbus, GA- Horace Milton Landrum III, 82, of Ellerslie, GA. died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his residence.
A Funeral Mass will be held 12:30 PM Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2000 Kay Circle Columbus, GA 31907, with Father Robert O'Connell officiating. Interment will be in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, with Full Military Honors. A Rosary will be held 6:00 PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907, with visitation following until 8:00 PM.
Mr. Landrum was born July 15, 1937 in Jonesboro, AR. son of the late Horace Milton Landrum II, and Vivian Shepherd Finchum. He served for the United States Army and retired after 20 years with Military Honors. He was a distinguished member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Glenda Landrum and brother-in-law Thomas McCauley.
He is survived by his wife of 48 yearsLien Landrum of Ellerslie, GA., daughters, Dawna E. Gepner (Calvin) of Lillington, NC., Theresa Haggas of Columbus, GA., Christie Wooten (Lee) of Atlanta GA., sons, James Randall Landrum of Madison, VA., Ted Landrum of Madison, VA., Charles V. Landrum of Columbus, GA., brothers, Francis B. Landrum of Henderson TX., Sidney Landrum (Dorothy) of Granbury, TX., sisters, Kathleen L. McCauley of Raleigh, NC., Patricia Smyth (Roy) of Mount Pleasant, TX., 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Those desiring, please make donations to St. Anne Catholic Church, 2000 Kay Circle, Columbus, GA. 31907.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2020