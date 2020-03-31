Home

1954 - 2020
Horace Walton Obituary
Horace
Walton
August 29, 1954-
March 23, 2020
Albany, Georgia- Mr. Horace Walton, 65, transitioned his life Monday, March 23, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. Graveside service for the immediate family only will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 1:00 pm at Green Acres Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Linda Wright officiating. There is be no public visitation according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Mr. Walton was born to the late Lewis James Walton and Katie Mae Powell on August 29, 1954 in Fitzgerald, GA. He was a graduate of Atkinson High School. Mr. Walton was a US Army Veteran, retired Civil Service Mechanic and a custodian for Southeastern Facility. He also was a driver for Professioal Transportation Inc and worked in Customer Service at Dee's Lunchbox at Marine Logistics Base in Albany, GA. Mr. Walton leaves to cherish his precious memories his daughters, Danita Walton and Ashley Walton-Dawson; 6 grandchildren, Marcus, Brandon, Marvin Jr., Shayla, Kayla and Jaylen; 9 siblings, Clifford Brown, Eddie (Birdra) Walton, Marvin (Volene) Walton, Sr., Donald (Jackueline) Watlon, Joe Walton, Thomas (Marcella) Smith, Sr., Gwendolyn Walton, Linda Walton and Betty (Maj. Floyd) Raver; a special friend Mrs. Dorothy Abrams; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2020
