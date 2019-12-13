|
|
Howard Alvin
Underwood
July 21, 1946 -
December 7, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Howard Alvin Underwood, 73, of Phenix City, Alabama died on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Visitation will begin 1:00pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019 followed by services at 2:00pm in Lakewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby 3770 Hwy. 431 North Phenix City, Alabama.
Mr. Underwood was born July 21, 1946 in Lagrange, Georgia to the late Sager Alvin Underwood and Gertrude Wingette Underwood. He was a member at Lakewood Baptist Church and was retired from Central of Georgia Railroad.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy Underwood, two sons; Michael (Geri) Underwood of Cumming, GA, Chris (Barbara) Underwood of Phenix City, AL, four grandchildren; Joseph Underwood of Phenix City, AL, Alexandra (David) Whitfield of California, Michael Underwood of Nashville, TN, and Samantha Underwood of Cumming, GA one sister; Glenda (Arnold) Yancey of Lagrange, GA and a daughter-in-law Cathy Underwood.
Online condolences may be offered at www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 13, 2019